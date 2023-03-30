A Uniontown man was arrested Monday on felony gun charges after a 911 caller reported hearing two gunshots.
A Uniontown man was arrested Monday on felony gun charges after a 911 caller reported hearing two gunshots.
Police were called to Bierer Lane at about 1:12 a.m. According to the criminal complaint, police found Marqueal Denise Hayes, 26, walking nearby. Police searched him and said they found a handgun in his possession.
Police alleged that Hayes attempted to flee but was taken into custody. According to the complaint, Hayes has two warrants for his arrest out of Ohio.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock sent Hayes to the Fayette County jail on $25,000 bond.
