Iowa Street shooting

Ed Riedmann

Tiffany Raymer, 39, was shot and killed at 40 Iowa St., Uniontown early Friday morning. Police charged Danny Richard Sottile Jr., 45, with criminal homicide in her death.

 Ed Riedmann

A Fayette County man was arrested Friday for shooting and killing his girlfriend in his apartment that morning.

