A Uniontown man with a history of violence against authorities and others was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting a trooper and using racial slurs against him.
State police were called for a report of a man, later identified as Randy Allen Smithburger, 29, of Cinder Road, falling down multiple times while pushing a child in a stroller at about 5 p.m. near his home.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, Smithburger "became irate at the presence of police." He allegedly used a slur against Trooper Taran Sifontes-Lavine, lunged at him and tried to punch him. He reportedly tried to punch the trooper multiple times and "flailed violently," but the trooper was able to subdue him. Smithburger was handcuffed and taken to the hospital because he was exhibiting signs of extreme intoxication.
Smithburger was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, resisting arrest and ethnic intimidation. He was arraigned early Tuesday morning before on-call Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., who set bail at $30,000. He was unable to post bail and remains in Fayette County Prison.
