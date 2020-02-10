Uniontown City Police said they believe a man who was charged in two armed robberies in Uniontown went to the same stores earlier in the day to commit retail thefts.
Travis Lee Lewellen, 29, of Vance Street was arrested for allegedly robbing Walgreens and Family Dollar with a knife. He is also a “strong suspect” in three retail theft cases at Exxon, Walgreens and Family Dollar. Police believe he committed a retail theft at Walgreens Saturday morning before returning to rob the store, and a retail theft at Family Dollar before returning to rob it Sunday morning.
“So he went back to two stores twice. The second time, he brandished a knife,” said Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the Walgreens case, Lewellen went to the store at about 10 p.m. Friday and asked for two cartons of cigarettes. He reportedly told the cashier he forgot something, and returned with Reese’s peanut butter cups. He allegedly pulled out a knife and said “Hand them over or I will cut you.” Police said the cashier gave Lewellen the cigarettes, and he fled the store. He also allegedly stole candy and Valentine’s Day gifts.
Lewellen allegedly went to Family Dollar at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday and went to the cash register with a Valentine’s Day card and a bottle of mouthwash. He asked for a carton of cigarettes, and then allegedly brandished a knife, demanding the cash from the register.
“Don’t do anything funny, or I will stab you in the neck,” the affidavit quoted him as saying.
Kolencik said Lewellen admitted to stealing the cigarettes to trade for drugs.
“We’re still investigating the retail thefts, and we’re confident we’re going to make an arrest in those as well,” he said.
Lewellen is charged in each robbery case with robbery, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, retail theft, receiving stolen property and two counts of disorderly conduct. He is facing an additional count of theft in the Family Dollar case. He was arraigned Sunday night before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set bail at $100,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
