A Uniontown man was arrested this week after leading police on a car chase that reached speeds of 115 mph.
Emslie Green, 62, faces felony charges of receiving stolen property, fleeing an officer, flight to avoid apprehension, misdemeanors of resisting arrest, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and several traffic violations.
According to the criminal complaint, state police saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Uniontown at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Main Street, North Union Township.
Police attempted to pull Green over, but he sped away east on Route 40. Police said he was going as fast as 115 mph, while the posted speed limit was 40 mph.
According to the complaint, Green drove through red lights at Route 40’s intersections with South Mount Vernon Avenue, Morgantown Street, South Beeson Avenue and South Pennsylvania Avenue.
Green crashed the vehicle he was driving going around a curve in the road. Police said he continued to flee on foot, but was taken into custody in the 100 block of Dunlap Street, Uniontown.
District Judge Daniel Shimshock sent Green to the Fayette County Prison on $15,000 bond. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Aug. 11.
