A Uniontown man was arrested for allegedly calling 911 four times within about two hours Sunday to say his neighbors were talking about him.
Ryan Patrick Tribble, 24, was charged with false alarm to agency of public safety, a felony, and obstruction of telephone line during a state of emergency, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, Tribble called 911 at about 8:50 p.m. saying his neighbors were fighting and blaming him for their problems. Police called him, and he said he overheard the neighbors saying they would have him arrested over loud music. Police told him the neighbors were not committing a crime, and to ignore their conversations. He called 911 again just before 10 p.m., saying he overheard his neighbors talking about breaking his door down. At the time, police were responding to a call for a burglary in progress, and had a delayed response time.
He reportedly called 911 again about 15 minutes later, saying he was willing to go to jail to get an officer to respond. Police called him again as soon as they returned to the station, which was less than 10 minutes later. He told police the neighbors were still talking about him, but did not threaten him directly or attempt to break down his door. He was again told the neighbors did not commit a crime. Minutes later, he called 911 again and refused to hang up until police responded. Officers responded and took him into custody.
He was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock and released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.
