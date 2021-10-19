Charges were filed against a Uniontown man who allegedly beat his dog when nobody in his family would give him cigarettes.
Eric Lee Tressler, 41, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and cruelty to animals before on-call Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock on Thursday.
The charges stem from an incident along West Askren Street in North Union Township. Tressler’s cousin, Stacey Dawn Sparks, said Tressler was high on narcotics when he demanded cigarettes from everyone in the home.
Sparks told state police that Tressler became enraged when he didn’t get a cigarette and allegedly started to beat his dog, a brown and white female pit bull mix, over the head with a large bone.
Sparks told Tressler to stop, police said, and he allegedly grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground, then grabbed a knife out of the kitchen and waved it toward her.
Tressler then allegedly slashed two tires on Spark’s vehicle with the knife, causing about $200 in damage.
He fled the scene when Sparks told him she was going to call the police.
The police observed the knife next to Spark’s vehicle, and the dog was observed to have a bleeding gum line.
Tressler was located after a canvas of the area was conducted, and he was placed in custody.
He’s scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27.
Tressler is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail being denied due to him being a threat to himself and others.
