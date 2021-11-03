A Uniontown man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted and robbed a man.
Ronald Allen Goney, 18, was charged with robbery, harassment, receiving stolen property and simple assault before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros on Wednesday.
Police said Neal Wilson was walking on Hortense Street to the Sunoco gas station around 8 p.m. Saturday. When he arrived, Wilson saw Goney with another man, and left, police said.
As he was walking, Goney and the other man pulled along side of him in a silver car, according to court paperwork.
Police alleged Goney got out of the car and punched Wilson in the face, and stole his cellphone.
Wilson told police that the other man shouted to Goney, “Come on, there's people coming,” and then Gooney and the other man drove off toward Lincoln Street.
Goney is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $35,000.
He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Metros at 4 p.m. Nov. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.