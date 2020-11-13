A Uniontown man was arrested by state police Thursday after he was identified as the suspect in an armed robbery at Dollar General in North Union Township earlier this month.
Mark Charles Matlock, 40, of Lincoln Street is charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft, simple assault and firearms not to be carried without a license.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, Matlock allegedly pointed a gun at a cashier at the North Gallatin Avenue store at about 10:20 p.m. Nov. 2, stole money from the cash register and items including two cartons of Newport cigarettes. He reportedly fled on foot toward Bailey Avenue.
Uniontown City Police received a call about 30 minutes earlier reporting suspicious males at the store. State police identified one of the males, who was not involved in the robbery. He identified Matlock as the suspect. State police also identified a witness who reported seeing Matlock shortly after the robbery and said he was wearing the same clothing as seen in surveillance footage and had a plastic bag with cigarettes in it. She told police Matlock was looking over his shoulder and appeared nervous, court documents said.
Authorities interviewed Matlock Thursday, who reportedly told them he was at the store twice that day and that he visited the witness that night, along with confirming other information suggesting he was involved in the robbery. He repeatedly said during the interview, "Even if I did the robbery, I wouldn't admit it," Trooper Lauren Vernail wrote in the affidavit.
Matlock was arraigned Thursday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning, who set bail at $50,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.