Charges have been filed against a Uniontown man accused of robbing a South Union Township gas station Tuesday.
Thursday, February 2, 2023 4:08 AM
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police, Robert William Fowler, 21, entered the Circle K along Dixon Boulevard at 8:39 p.m. and, brandishing a knife, ordered the clerk to open the cash register.
The suspect grabbed money from the drawer and fled toward South Mount Vernon Avenue, police said.
While police were patrolling the area, they saw two men walking near the gas station, with one of the men, later identified as Fowler, matching the description of the robbery suspect and possessing $214, court documents state.
Police said Fowler later confessed to the robbery.
He was charged Wednesday with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and simple assault before on-call Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock and jailed in the Fayette County Prison on $50,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
