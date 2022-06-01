A Uniontown man allegedly fatally shot another man in January, and then shot at several other people, police said.
Sean E. Crump, 19, was charged with criminal homicide on Tuesday for allegedly shooting Keonte “Keon” McCargo, 19, in the head on Jan. 30, as McCargo sat in a car at the intersection of Park Avenue and Liberty Street in Uniontown.
McCargo was transported to the hospital, but died from his injuries on Feb. 1.
Crump also faces several counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment for allegedly shooting at an occupied home on Connellsville Street in the city later that day.
According to court filings, Kobe Cramer, no age or address listed, was in the car with McCargo when he was shot. Cramer reportedly identified Crump as the shooter. A juvenile who was also in the car told police that he heard “pops” and then saw Crump running into a home on Liberty Street.
Police said Crump had family in a home on Liberty Street about 30 to 40 yards away from the intersection.
While they were investigating that shooting, police were called to Connellsville Street for a second shooting.
A second juvenile told police she was standing on a porch when she saw a silver Chevrolet Impala with black tinted windows drive up. The girl told police she saw a “green beam” on her chest and said that it came from a rolled down window of the Impala. According to court paperwork, the car drove down an alley, and the girl saw the passenger pull out a gun and shoot toward the home.
Police said the girl ran into the home, grabbed her 11-month-old son and hid in a bathroom.
Charging documents indicated the girl identified Crump as the shooter.
Another witness told police that two rounds flew above her head and one struck between her legs. In total, there were six victims as there were additional people inside the home that Crump allegedly shot.
Crump faces several other charges, including prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and criminal mischief.
Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox, who arraigned Crump, denied bail, citing concerns that he is a danger to himself and the community. According to the criminal complaint, Crump is known to have a criminal history in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled at 1 p.m. Aug. 8 before Cox.
