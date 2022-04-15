Charges have been filed against a Uniontown man who allegedly chased another man around with a machete on Thursday.
Police said Shawn Michael Spohn, 19, chased Alex Evosevich around Dunlap Creek Park in Menallen Township, hitting him in the leg with the knife and causing an abrasion.
According to court paperwork, the men were arguing through Snapchat messages before Evosevich took his family to the park. Police said Spohn and two other men arrived there a short time later.
A witness, identified in charging documents as Jacob Swartzentruber, told police he was fishing nearby and heard yelling, then saw Spohn chasing Evosevich with the machete. Police said Swartzentruber grabbed the knife from Spohn and placed it in his vehicle until officers arrived.
Police took Spohn into custody a short time later. He reportedly told police he was at the park fishing with friends and denied assaulting anyone.
He faces charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and three counts of simple assault, and is scheduled for an April 26 preliminary hearing.
Spohn is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $15,000.
