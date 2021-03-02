Uniontown man charged in multiple cases of arson

Uniontown Police contended Richard Saluga Sr., 47, told his son to set fire to a Millview Street home on Jan. 13 and a vehicle that was parked between Millview and Lemon Streets last fall. Police said Saluga also set a garage on Lenox Street on fire himself in December, after trying to force his son to do so.
According to court paperwork, Saluga’s son told police his father said he wanted the Millview Street home burned down because pedophiles previously lived there. The teen also reportedly told police he was there when his dad lit the Lenox Street garage on fire.
The son also said that his father put gasoline in a soda bottle and instructed him to dump the gas on the driver’s side floor of the car and light it on fire.
Police said the teen told them he would not have set the Millview Street home or vehicle on fire if his father didn’t tell him to do so. He stated that he didn’t tell the truth at first because he was scared of his father’s temper and didn’t want to get hurt.
Saluga is charged with multiple counts of conspiracy, arson, reckless burning, causing catastrophe, risking catastrophe and criminal mischief in those cases.
He is also charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment for allegedly purposefully hitting his son with his car multiple times and running over his left leg after they had an argument on Feb. 23.
Saluga is confined at Fayette County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearings, scheduled for March 16 and 23.
