A Uniontown man is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly hit a nurse in the face at Highlands Hospital in Connellsville on Sunday.
Connellsville police said Kahlil Nashon Lewis, 22, hit nurse Erica Jones after she administered three shots in Lewis’ right arm. Jones suffered a cut and swelling on her nose, police reported.
According to court paperwork, Lewis habitually assaulted staff and other patients and was trying to leave the isolation room in the tranquility unit of the hospital.
Lewis is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He is in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $75,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26 before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.
