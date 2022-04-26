Jymon Bishop, 24, of 40 Garden St., Uniontown, was charged with terroristic threats by Peters Township police.
According to the criminal complaint, Bishop’s ex-girlfriend told police Saturday that he was sending threatening text messages and videos. Police said Bishop threatened to kill her, and sent a video of himself waving a handgun at the camera.
District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Bishop to the Washington County jail without bond. Court records state bond was denied because Bishop admitted to threatening to kill the victim during his arraignment Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.