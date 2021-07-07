A Uniontown man has been charged in connection with the vandalism of George C. Marshall Plaza in Uniontown last month.
Bartholomew John Jones, 45, told police he stole and destroyed the foreign flags representing the allied nations of World War II because he was upset they were being flown on U.S. soil, Uniontown police reported. He also is accused of stealing and destroying the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania flag, leaving only the American and POW flags in the June 19 incident. A total of 17 flags were stolen and destroyed.
Uniontown police said two people reported Jones had conversations with them, saying he took the flags and destroyed them. Stephen Kelley told police that Jones told him he shredded the flags because the United Nations was “trying to push their beliefs on America,” court paperwork said.
Jones also admitted to police that he cut the ropes on the 17 flags when he stole them, according to the complaint.
“Jones stated that no foreign flags should be flown on our soil and found it very disturbing that this was happening,” Uniontown police Officer Jamie Holland said.
The community rallied in response to the vandalism, and donations to replace the flags and ropes poured in.
Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke was not certain of the total collected to date, but said the amount continues to grow, and the city is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community.
Jones, who was charged Monday, faces 17 counts each of theft, receiving stolen property, institutional vandalism, intentional desecration of public monument and criminal mischief and two counts of insults to national or commonwealth flag.
He is in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $7,500. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20.
