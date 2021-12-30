A Uniontown man is behind bars after he admitted to police he killed a woman in March.
On Wednesday, Uniontown City Police filed charges of criminal homicide, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault against Steven Michael Strano, 33, before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched March 15 to a residence on Lenox Street in Uniontown for a report of an unresponsive female.
The woman was identified as Brittany Spano, 33, and through investigation, Strano was identified as a suspect by police.
Strano, who is homeless, was located Wednesday morning and brought to the Uniontown police department for an interview.
During the interview, the affidavit states, Strano admitted to getting into a physical altercation with Spano and pulled her off the bed by her ankles.
He told police that once Spano was on the floor, he placed a white plastic bag over her head to impede her breathing, court documents state.
According to police, Strano said Spano was able to remove the bag, and the suspect grabbed a comforter and wrapped it around the woman’s neck; he said she went limp and was not breathing.
Strano said he checked for a pulse and did not feel one.
He told police he became scared and fled the apartment.
Strano is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail being denied because he is homeless.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 before Metros.
