A Uniontown man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the ankle and hit her in the face and shoulders on Sunday.
Charles Carter Price, 26, allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend, Loveina Peplow, at York Run Road at its intersection with Moore Street in Uniontown, before opening a pocketknife and stabbing her right ankle.
Police alleged Price then hit Peplow numerous times in both her shoulders and struck her twice in the nose.
Price reportedly told police the couple argued, but “insisted Peplow fell off a mattress,” according to court paperwork.
Price is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He is in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $20,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 16 under Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries.
