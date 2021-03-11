A Uniontown man allegedly beat his wife and threatened to kill her and her family Thursday morning.
Marquette Antwjua Vaden, of 8 Searight Ave., allegedly hit his wife in the face and head multiple times with his fists and hands, according to court paperwork.
The alleged victim told police he also struck her on the chest multiple times with closed and open fists, while stating that he was going to kill her and her family. Police reported he also said he would not go to jail and would take as many police with him as he could.
The alleged victim’s face and chest were swollen and bruised, according to police, and she related that she had dizziness and fatigue, potentially suffering from a concussion.
Vaden was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and harassment. He is being held at Fayette County Prison with bail set at $10,000.
