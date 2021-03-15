A Uniontown man faces nine charges for allegedly hitting a 17-year-old girl with a beer can on the sidewalk of North Gallatin Ave. and then resisting arrest.
State police in Uniontown reported a trooper witnessed Dontay Lewis Bradley, 29, strike the girl with the can before fleeing in a vehicle. When police arrived at Bradley’s home on Independence Ave. to arrest him, police said Bradley was visibly intoxicated and would not cooperate.
While police were attempting to handcuff Bradley, he allegedly yelled profanity at them. A maneuver to bring Bradley to the ground so that police could handcuff him caused him to hit his mouth on the ground and begin to bleed, according to court paperwork.
Police transported Bradley to the hospital for treatment, and alleged he tried to spit on troopers from the back of a patrol vehicle. At the hospital, he allegedly threatened to harm a trooper and the trooper’s family.
Bradley is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and one count each of simple assault, harassment, resist arrest and terroristic threats. He is confined at Fayette County Prison on $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.
