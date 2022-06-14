An arrest warrant has been issued for a Uniontown man accused of attempting to hit another man with his vehicle.
Charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment were filed Saturday against Alexander Huffman, 28, before on-call Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the incident occurred Friday around 8:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy on Pittsburgh Street in Uniontown.
Witnesses informed Uniontown City Police that Huffman was upset because Thomas Ross was taking his daughter home, and not Huffman, court documents state.
A witness told police that she told Huffman to leave the parking lot and called 911, and Huffman then entered a silver Chevrolet Malibu, backed out in an aggressive manner and then drove forward to allegedly hit Ross, according to the complaint.
Police said Huffman stopped the vehicle before it could strike Ross, but Ross jumped out of the way of the vehicle and then went after Huffman, but Huffman left in the vehicle.
Ross told police he thought Huffman was going to hit him with the vehicle, and that’s why he jumped out of the way. Police then reviewed the surveillance footage, which corroborated the witness’ statements, the complaint said.
