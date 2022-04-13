A Uniontown man is behind bars without bail for allegedly hitting a woman with a gun and threatening her life.
Uniontown City Police charged Darroll Dewitt Gregg Jr., 31, with two counts of aggravated assault, one county each of strangulation, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, criminal mischief and various drug-related offenses before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox.
Police were called to Cleveland Avenue in the city around 8:35 p.m. Monday and said they encountered Gregg in the alley at the top of Jacob Street. Police said he ran from them, but fell and was detained.
Police said they found marijuana, suspected heroin, a revolver and cellphones in Gregg’s possession.
Police then spoke with Cierra Wilcosky, who reportedly said she tried to leave her home earlier in the evening, but Gregg pushed her by the throat back into the house. She ran upstairs and Gregg threw her onto the bed and wrapped his hands around her neck, police alleged.
She told police she was able to get Gregg off of her, and he pulled a black gun out of his backpack and hit her on the right side of her head with it, then pointed it at her while she was on the ground.
A review of Gregg’s criminal history showed he is a person to not possess a firearm, police said.
Cox denied bail in the case, citing concerns Gregg is a threat to himself and others.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 26.
