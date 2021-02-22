A Uniontown man was arrested Friday after he allegedly attacked his brother at a South Union Township home.
Brian K. Jolly, 49, allegedly burst into the bathroom while his brother, Joshua Jolly, was showering and started hitting him repeatedly, causing his ear to be partially torn. Joshua Jolly told police his brother was intoxicated.
After he left the bathroom, Brian Jolly allegedly went to his own room and started breaking his own items.
Joshua Jolly went to Uniontown Hospital for medical treatment. When questioned by police about the incident, Brian Jolly reportedly stated, “nothing happened,” according to court paperwork.
Brian Jolly is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He is confined at Fayette County Prison with bail set at $10,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.
