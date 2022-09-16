A Uniontown man was arrested Thursday morning after stealing a car from a local car dealer.
Tevita Lewanavanua, 19, faces felony charges of aggravated assault, burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, fleeing an officer, and misdemeanors of driving under the influence and criminal mischief for damaging property.
According to Uniontown police, Lewanavanua broke into B&G Auto Sales at 280 Coolspring St. at about 1:45 a.m. and stole the keys to a pickup truck. Police discovered through surveillance footage that Lewanavanua had entered through a rear window.
After driving off the lot, Lewanavanua crashed into shrubbery at a neighboring home, according to the complaint. When police arrived the truck was still on the property, but Lewanavanua began driving south on Coolspring.
According to court records, Lewanavanua struck a police vehicle while fleeing. His vehicle was eventually disabled after he crashed into another car and came to a stop on Searight Avenue.
Lewanavanua was arraigned Thursday morning before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. Sept. 27.
