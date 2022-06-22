Charges have been filed against a Uniontown man who allegedly choked another man for not giving him a cigarette.
Robert Matthew Friend, 46, of Uniontown was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox on Friday, following an incident at Resthaven Personal Care home at 8:22 p.m. that day.
Uniontown police said an employee at the facility told them that Friend allegedly assaulted Frank Zaydel. Both men are residents at the personal care home, according to court paperwork.
Zaydel told police he was outside in the smoking area and Friend asked for a cigarette. When Zaydel told him no, police alleged, Friend placed Zaydel into a “sleeper move” with his right arm wrapped around Zaydel’s neck.
Friend then left the facility prior to the arrival of police. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
