Charges have been filed against a Uniontown man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on Sunday.
Uniontown City Police charged Frederick G. Huff, 41, with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
According to police, Fayette County 911 received a call from a woman at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, stating that her neighbor, Jody Phelan, texted her “911.” While police were on the way to the home on East Kerr Street, Phelan also called 911 to report that Huff, her boyfriend, assaulted her and left the home.
Police said Phelan told them that Huff put his hand on her throat and forced her into a wall. Phelan told police her head hit the wall, and officers saw red marks on her throat.
When Huff returned to the home around 11:10 a.m., Phelan called police and they took him into custody. He was placed in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $15,000.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox at 2 p.m. Jan. 25.
