A Uniontown man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting two of his roommates and robbing one of them early Saturday at their Connellsville Street home.
Uniontown City Police said Evan Alexander Davis, 29, of Johnstown hit the metal detector at the Fayette County Booking Center, causing a crack to the $15,000 piece of equipment, and caused a hole in the wall.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case: Benjamin Logan reported hearing Davis arguing with other roommates at 67 Connellsville Street at about 7 a.m. Logan looked out his bedroom door and Davis began yelling at him, which scared him and he closed and locked the door. Davis allegedly kicked Logan's door in and demanded money. Logan told police he was scared and gave Davis $20. Davis reportedly said he knew he had more money and began punching him in the head. Logan gave him another $20, and Davis allegedly took his phone.
Another roommate, Kyle Keffer, told police Davis punched him in the back of the head, causing a knot.
Logan told police he tried to leave and call 911, but Davis prevented him from leaving. He was able to "sneak out" and call 911 when Davis began arguing with other roommates, court documents indicated.
Police said Davis resisted arrest and refused to comply, even after he was tasered three times. He was eventually taken into custody. He had slurred speech, police said.
Davis allegedly hit and kicked the inside of the patrol vehicle windows, and officers called state police for assistance. Davis reportedly refused to get out of the patrol vehicle and attempted to pull away from officers before allegedly damaging the metal detector.
Davis is charged with robbery, unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct, and two counts each of institutional vandalism, resisting arrest and simple assault. He was arraigned Saturday night before on-call Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., who set bail at $75,000. Davis remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
