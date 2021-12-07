An arrest warrant was issued for a Uniontown man who allegedly entered a home and tried to shot someone over prescription medications.
German Township Police were called to a residence along Stevenson Street at 8:52 p.m. Friday and spoke with the residents, John and Violet Seper. The two told police that a man, later identified as Justice T. Thorpe, 23, walked into their house and grabbed Violet Seper’s bag of prescription medications from her purse.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the bottle contained 58 morphine pills. Police said Violet Seper grabbed them from Thorpe, who then pulled out a gun and fired it. Police said the weapon misfired and he fired again, discharging the firearm toward Violet Seper.
The complaint indicated she pushed Thorpe’s arm when he shot, and a round fired into the wall of the home.
Thorpe allegedly ran from the home and fled in a red SUV.
Police found a live 9mm round and a 9mm shot casing on the living room floor.
Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock, who issued a warrant for Thorpe’s arrest.
Thorpe was charged with two counts each of attempted homicide, burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, and one count each of prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, theft by unlawful taking and drug possession.
