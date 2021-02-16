A Uniontown man was charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly threatened to kill his children and their mother and then stabbed a man in the arm, head and face.
Richard Leonard Williams, 33, allegedly went to the apartment of Crystal Jackson at 33 Fort Mason Village Road, Masontown, to talk to her because he was upset that she was speaking with Mark Smith. Jackson told police they got into a loud argument, after which Williams allegedly locked Jackson and their three minor children into an upstairs bedroom in the apartment.
Jackson and the children reportedly told Masontown Police that Williams threatened to kill all of them with a knife, and then slashed himself with the knife in front of them.
Police said someone told Smith what was going on, and he entered the apartment. Williams allegedly told Jackson he was going downstairs to kill Smith and started toward the stairs with two knives. When Williams encountered Smith on the stairs, he allegedly stabbed him in the arm, face and head, before fleeing the apartment.
Jackson showed police a text message from Williams that stated, “I’m getting a gun and I’m coming after all y’all,” according to court paperwork.
Williams is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, five counts of recklessly endangering another person, four counts of terroristic threats and three counts of unlawful restraint of minors.
Williams is being held at the Fayette County Prison without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.
