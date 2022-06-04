A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Uniontown man after he allegedly shot at a woman multiple times.
Uniontown police charged Jason Edward Mills, 24, of Coolspring Street, on Thursday with felonies of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and misdemeanors of simple assault and reckless endangerment.
According to the court records, police were originally called to a home in the 40 block of Thomas Street just before 1 p.m. Thursday. A homeowner reported hearing three popping noises and having pieces of wood in her living room. Police found bullet holes on the home’s exterior, and a .45 caliber bullet was found inside.
While on Thomas Street, Tiffany Phifer called 911 to report she had been the intended victim of the gunshots. According to the criminal complaint, Phifer told police she had communicated with “Milly DaOPP” via Facebook Messenger to purchase Xanax. Police would later determine Mills to be the owner of the account.
Court records state they met at the Dollar General on Connellsville Street. After making the exchange, Phifer told police that Mills showed a gun tucked into his waistband and threatened Phifer.
According to the criminal complaint, Phifer found the bag did not have Xanax, and was instead filled with pennies. Phifer followed Mills onto Thomas Street, and he then shot at her three times, according to police.
Phifer was uninjured.
Mills has not been arrested. Online court records list his case as inactive.
