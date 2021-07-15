Charges have been filed against a Uniontown man accused of luring a 16-year-old girl into a car via social media.
Dylan Patrick Cassidy, 32, was charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle, harassment-communication repeatedly in another manner and corruption of minors on Tuesday at Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning’s office.
The charges stem from an incident in early February, when the 16-year-old told state police she had received several questionable messages from Cassidy.
The girl, who knew Cassidy through her older sister, told police she initially ignored the messages, but then blocked Cassidy on the Instagram social media platform. He then started messaging her on another platform, Snapchat.
According to the affidavit, Cassidy’s messages indicated that she will “make as much money” as she wants, as it appears in the messages that Cassidy attempted to get the girl to enter a vehicle with him.
The messages went on to state that the girl would be paid depending on “what we do on the ride,” and “you can make the more you wanna do,” according to the complaint. When the girl told him she was a minor and asked Cassidy what he wants her to do, he replied, “I don’t think I have to explain that lol,” court paperwork stated.
Search warrants obtained for the Snapchat account confirmed the email address and phone number associated with the account are the same as Cassidy’s. The computer IP address also matched Cassidy’s, according to the complaint.
A summons has been issued for Cassidy to appear before Henning for a preliminary hearing.
