A Uniontown man is facing charges after he allegedly burned a state trooper’s hand with a cigarette.
State police charged Bruce Wayne Mitchell, 48, with aggravated assault before Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to Holiday Mobile Home Park in North Union Township at 1:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man trying to break in several vehicles.
Police were able to ascertain the identity of the man, and learned he was known to stay at a home on Solomon Circle with Mitchell.
They went there and met with Mitchell, who told police that nobody was staying with him, and gave troopers permission to search the home.
During the search, a trooper was speaking with Mitchell near the entrance, and the trooper asked Mitchell if he could step aside.
As the trooper tried to push Mitchell to the side so his view was not obstructed, court paperwork alleged Mitchell touched a lit cigarette to the trooper’s hand, causing a minor burn.
Mitchell is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled at 9 a.m. Sept. 7 before Kasunic.
