Assault charges have been filed against a Uniontown man for allegedly choking a woman during an argument.
Uniontown City Police filed charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment against Morris Earquhart, 49, on Saturday. Rebecca Johnston told police she got into an argument with Earquhart around 2:30 a.m. while they were walking to his apartment in Pershing Court.
At the apartment, Earquhart allegedly choked Johnston to the point that she could not breathe. According to court paperwork, it took three people to pull him off of her.
Police said Earquhart eventually fell asleep on the couch, and officers arrived a short time later and placed him into custody.
Earquhart is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $10,000.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. July 7 before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox.
