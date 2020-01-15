A Uniontown man was jailed Tuesday night for allegedly taking a gun from an agent with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office at a house on Coolspring Street.
Nicco Juan Duncan, 20, allegedly ran from agents and police while dropping a bag of suspected synthetic marijuana.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, agents from the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General Strategic Response Team were conducting surveillance on Connellsville Street with Uniontown City Police when they saw a man, later identified as Duncan, "acting suspicious" along with two other men. Authorities said they saw Duncan reaching behind a cooler when he noticed the unmarked vehicle at 115 Coolspring St. at about 3:30 p.m. The men then walked to Sunoco and shook hands, and the two unidentified men and Duncan parted ways, according to court paperwork.
About 15 minutes later, a uniformed officer in an unmarked vehicle pulled up behind Duncan, who was walking down the alley parallel to Mifflin Street. Duncan allegedly ran while reaching into his clothing and throwing a bag onto the ground, police said. Officers ordered him to stop, and he allegedly ran into 115 Coolspring St. and locked the door. A digital scale was found outside the door, police said.
The officer picked up the baggie, which appeared to be 45 grams of suspected K2, or synthetic marijuana. Police were permitted to enter the house and found Duncan in an upstairs hallway closet under clothes. He allegedly refused orders to show his hands and struggled when officers tried to arrest him, grabbing a gun from an agent's hip holster. Officers and agents eventually secured the weapon and handcuffed Duncan, the complaint indicated. Police said he pounded his head on the window in the patrol car.
Law enforcement found an additional three bags of suspected K2 in the house, another digital scale and a pill bottle containing white powder, according to the affidavit.
He is charged with disarming law enforcement, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of resisting arrest. Duncan was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., who set bail at $100,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
