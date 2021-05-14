A Uniontown man has been placed in Fayette County Prison on a $100,000 bond for allegedly carrying drugs and two firearms.
Lamontaz Willie Vales, 23, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm prohibited and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros.
The charges stem from an incident at 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the Uniontown City Police Department when someone came inside and told police Vales was outside in a vehicle and allegedly had two guns.
Officers located Vales sitting in a gray van with the motor running, police said. When officers approached the vehicle, they saw an AR-style rifle on the back seat with a magazine inserted, according to court paperwork.
When police patted Vales down after he exited the vehicle, they allegedly found a clear plastic baggie with a substance that later tested positive for the presence of cocaine, and a pistol that they learned was stolen.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 18.
