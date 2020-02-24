A Uniontown man who was wanted for assault and is awaiting trial for allegedly breaking into a woman's house and raping her was arrested again for allegedly fleeing state police Friday night.
A state police trooper crashed in pursuit of Avery Jerome Crenshaw, 28, of Pershing Court at the intersection of East Fayette Street and Stewart Avenue at about 9:40 p.m. in Uniontown near Canton Chinese Restaurant. There were no injuries, said state police Trooper Robert Broadwater.
Crenshaw was arrested by state police following a traffic stop at about 10 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Lincoln and Prospect streets in Uniontown. He admitted to fleeing police Friday night, saying his license was suspended and he thought he might have warrants.
Crenshaw did, for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Breanna Craggette, at his 36 Pershing Court apartment Jan. 27.
In that case, Craggette told police, the two were fighting because she asked for a cigarette and refused to smoke synthetic marijuana. She told Uniontown City Police she punched him to get him away from her, and he hit her in the face multiple times, threatened to find someone else to assault her and slammed her on the bed repeatedly saying "I will show you WWE," presumably referring to World Wrestling Entertainment.
Cragette reportedly told police she thinks she lost consciousness and had pain in her ribs, back and head, according to court documents. He was charged with simple assault in that case and arraigned on a $10,000 bond Sunday evening.
Crenshaw was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers in the chase. On-call Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries set his bail at $100,000.
On Jan. 6, 2019, Crenshaw allegedly broke into a Connellsville home through a window and raped a woman, who woke up at about 5:30 a.m. to find him on top of her. DNA from a rape kit matched Crenshaw, according to police. He is facing multiple felonies in the case, filed by Connellsville Police, and awaiting trial. He also has an extensive criminal history including drug trafficking and a firearm violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.