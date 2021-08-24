A Uniontown man has been charged with child endangerment and simple assault after he allegedly punched his daughter in the head.
On Tuesday, Uniontown Police charged Terrell Jones, 31, with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, two counts of harassment and public drunkenness before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros.
At 12:52 p.m. city police were dispatched to Varndell Street for a call of a man in black pants harming his daughter.
Police placed Jones under arrest for public intoxication, then spoke with Sarah Zooner, no age or address listed. She reportedly told police Jones grabbed his autistic daughter by the arm and pulled the girl from the backseat of a pickup truck and then began punching the child in the back of the head.
Charles Louie, no age or address listed, came to help the girl and police alleged Jones punched him in the head.
Jones is free on $7,500 bail.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Metros at 3:50 p.m. Sept. 9.
