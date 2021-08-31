Charges were filed against an 18-year-old Uniontown man who was allegedly found with a handgun and drugs in a backpack on Sunday.
Darrell William Foster Jr., 18, was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock on Sunday.
According to court paperwork, Uniontown Police were investigating a shooting on Mifflin Avenue where witnesses heard the shots and saw a man fleeing toward Coolspring Street at 4:33 p.m. on Sunday.
Police radioed a description of the suspect, and a state police trooper saw a man matching the description at Coolspring and Dunlap streets and detained the him.
When Uniontown Police arrived, the man, who was then identified as Foster, said, “I didn’t shoot at anyone. I just left my house on Murray Avenue.”
Foster was patted down and police allegedly felt the handle of a handgun in Foster’s backpack.
Upon inspection of the backpack, police several items, including a 40-caliber handgun with 14 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, $679 cash, bags of marijuana and other items including two digital scales, a cellphone, five empty zipper baggies, a bag of suspected meth weighing 6.4 grams and four bags of suspected marijuana with a total weight of 60.55 grams.
Foster is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bond set at $50,000. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 7 before Shimshock.
