A Uniontown man, already charged earlier this year with trying to lure one child into his home and abusing a second, is now facing charges for allegedly inappropriately touching another child.
State police charged Billy Joe Wilson, 33, with indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning on Friday.
Police said the charges filed earlier this year prompted them to reopen a case that involved allegations of abuse that were reported in 2014.
The alleged victim in that case was 10 at the time, and is now 18. A trooper contacted the woman, according to charging documents, and she told police that she reported the alleged abuse at school.
The woman described incidents of alleged abuse that matched what she had told authorities eight years ago, according to police. She also told police she remains “petrified” of Wilson, the complaint stated.
Wilson is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $50,000.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on his latest charges at a later date.
