Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.