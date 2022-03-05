Indecent assault charges were filed against a Uniontown man after he allegedly inappropriately touched a woman.
Jonathan Michael Campbell, 29, was charged with indecent assault before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning on Thursday.
Pennsylvania State Police said the alleged victim told them her roommate invited Campbell to stay at their Luzerne Township home, because he needed somewhere to stay.
On Feb. 13, Campbell allegedly touched the woman inappropriately. Police said she told him to stop, but he did not.
Police said Campbell was interviewed and denied touching the woman.
A summons has been issued for Campbell to appear for a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. April 14 before Henning.
