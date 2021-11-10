A Uniontown man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.
State police charged William Raymond Brown Sr., 79, with two counts each of indecent assault and corruption of minors before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock on Monday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the assault was reported on March 4, 2020.
Court paperwork indicated the child disclosed the abuse to her mother, who took the girl to the hospital.
A forensic interview was conducted on March 15, 2020 at a Child’s Place, and the child reportedly told the interviewer Brown had abused her more than one time.
A preliminary hearing for Brown was scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 29 before Shimshock.
He is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $100,000.
