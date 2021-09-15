Charges were filed against a North Union Township man for allegedly falsely accusing a neighbor of child abuse.
In April, Kevin L. Yauger, 60, allegedly called PA ChildLine and reported one of his neighbors was abusing a child. State police said the child underwent a physical examination and no evidence of abuse was found.
Police said the neighbor denied the allegations and told them he and Yauger have been involved in several disputes and Yauger also made false reports to the man’s employer.
On June 9, police interviewed Yauger about the abuse report. During that interview, he gave conflicting statements about the abuse allegations, according to court paperwork.
Police charged Yauger with false reports of child abuse, false reports and harassment on Friday. He is scheduled for an Oct. 26 preliminary hearing.
