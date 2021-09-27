Bail was denied for a Uniontown man who allegedly used fraudulent credit cards to buy all-terrain vehicles.
State police charged Chanze Steven Bryte, 31, on Friday related to thefts that began on May 5, 2020.
Police alleged Bryte and two other men made a reservation for a box truck and trailer under a false name and used a fraudulent credit card, which Bryte used to sign for the truck and trailer at the Super 8 Hotel/U-Haul in Uniontown.
That day, Bryte drove the box truck from Uniontown to the Waynesburg Yamaha in Waynesburg to purchase a Yamaha YFZ450 with the fraudulent credit card.
He returned to Uniontown, placed the ATV in the box truck and then drove to Triple A Motorsports in Rostraver Township. There, Bryte tried to buy a Polaris Sportsman 850 ATV valued at $11,677 with a fraudulent credit card.
The staff at the location became aware the transaction was fraudulent and contacted the Rostraver Police Department. Officers detained Bryte at the dealership.
Police found that Bryte allegedly had two fraudulent credit cards in his possession and conducted a search that resulted in the discovery of a credit-card embossing machine, multiple credit cards in various stages of production and multiple computers.
Bryte was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, access device fraud, criminal attempt, two counts of conspiracy and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.
He was denied bail by Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning, who noted Bryte had no permanent address, an extensive criminal history and is considered a threat to the public.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 6 before Henning.
