A warrant was issued for the arrest of a Uniontown man charged with raping an unconscious woman at a Uniontown home on March 5.
Uniontown City Police reported that a sexual assault collection kit was performed, and the DNA found led to the arrest of Daylon Matthew McLee, 32.
McLee faces charges of rape of an unconscious victim and sexual assault.
