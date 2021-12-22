Rape charges have been filed against a Uniontown man who’s currently incarcerated on another rape case.
State police also charged Tobias Alexander Mitchell, 40, with aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault on Tuesday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a woman told police that Mitchell had arrived at her home on Shaffer Street in South Union Township to speak with her on Feb. 4. The woman knows Mitchell and let him inside the residence, and Mitchell later asked if she had a bag he could borrow.
When the woman went upstairs to retrieve the backpack, Mitchell allegedly pushed her, and then raped her.
The woman told police that Mitchell told her to not move or he would kill her, and when she asked him to stop, Mitchell told her to shut up.
Police obtained the woman’s clothing and submitted them to the Greensburg Regional Laboratory for serology and DNA analysis. Those results found that Mitchell can be included as a potential contributor to the mixture profile of the DNA on the clothing.
According to court paperwork, Mitchell denied ever having sex with the woman.
He is awaiting a preliminary hearing on the charges, and currently lodged in the Greene County Prison awaiting trail on other rape charges from an incident on April 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.