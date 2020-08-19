Uniontown City Police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a man who allegedly raped a woman in February.
Joseph Eugene Davis, 47, of Fairview Street is facing charges including rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, the woman said Davis forced himself on her and raped her while she repeatedly told him "no." She told police she was afraid of him and "she was scared that he may do something to her because he was already in trouble," Cpl. Michael Bittner wrote in court filings.
She told another woman about the alleged rape the next morning, who informed the police. The alleged victim provided a statement to police at Uniontown Hospital.
The Herald-Standard does not identify those who allege they are victims of sexual assault.
Davis claimed he had consensual sex with the woman, and provided his underwear as evidence, telling officers DNA was on them.
Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros.
