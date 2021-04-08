A Uniontown man is charged with rape after he allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman and struck her multiple times with a bat.
Police said Tobias Alexander Mitchell, 39, assaulted the woman multiple times between Feb. 1 and March 24 at a South Union Township home.
The alleged victim told police Mitchell “almost killed” her when she said no to him one night by striking her with a heavy wooden bat. She said Mitchell hit her dog multiple times with the bat as well.
Mitchell allegedly repeatedly struck her in the face and told her “I have to kill you,” as he listed the criminal charges which he committed while attacking the woman. He allegedly threw her to the floor and stuck her right foot with the bat, stating, “There’s a broken foot.”
Police alleged that at another time, Mitchell choked the woman until she lost consciousness.
The alleged victim said she believed Mitchell would kill her or her dogs if she tried to escape. She said the alleged assaults stopped when she moved out.
On March 26, police said Mitchell obtained and withheld a stimulus check made out to the alleged victim and said he would not give her the check unless she cashed it and provided him with the funds.
Mitchell’s charges include rape, indecent assault, aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint and simple assault, among other charges, 12 in total. He is being confined at Fayette County Prison without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21 under Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
