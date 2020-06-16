A warrant was issued for a Uniontown man who allegedly raped a girl multiple times beginning when she was 13 years old.
Jason Allen Swihart, 37, of Millview Street was charged with five counts each of rape, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, three counts each of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault and seven counts of corruption of minors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the girl reported Swihart raped her for the first time in about September 2016 after shoving her into a Uniontown basement, holding her down and calling her a derogatory name. He allegedly told her that if she told anyone, he would kill her. She said he sexually assaulted and raped her multiple times in several different Fayette County towns over the next three years, at one point allegedly choking her. In June and November 2019, he allegedly took pictures of her nude chest.
Charges were filed Monday before Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.