A man was jailed for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend repeatedly while holding her in his Uniontown home for two days, while her 6-year-old son was also present.
Joshua Michael Schiffbauer, 38, of 419 Braddock Ave. was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, unlawful restraint, unlawful restraint of a minor and simple assault.
According to court paperwork, the incident began Tuesday when Schiffbauer reportedly took Victoria Ayr's phone and would not let her leave. He allegedly burned her hand with hot food, causing "substantial blistering," police said, and punched and hit her.
He also allegedly held her on the bed to prevent her from leaving and dragged her across the floor by her hair, punching her in the torso several times and causing pain when she breathed. At one point, police said, Ayr tried to call out the window for help and he allegedly dragged her back inside and punched her in the head repeatedly.
Uniontown City Police were called to the home at about 11 a.m. Thursday. While on the scene, Ayr was outside with her mother and Schiffbauer reportedly called out to her, asking her not to leave. She was taken to Uniontown Hospital for treatment. Schiffbauer initially refused to leave the home until his father called him out, police said.
Schiffbauer was arraigned Thursday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros, who set bail at $25,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
