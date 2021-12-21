A Uniontown man has been placed behind bars on charges that he allegedly sexually assaulted four girls starting in 2015.
David Alan Straitiff, 47, was charged with four counts each of rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, photograph/film/depict on computer sex act, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and other similar charges before on-call Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.
State police said Straitiff’s wife told them on Friday that she was contacted by a woman who said her daughter was sexually abused by David Straitiff. Police alleged he abused girls who are now ages 6, 10, 12 and 14.
The teen told police he also took photos of her.
David Straitiff allegedly admitted to sexually abusing the children, starting several years ago.
Due to the serious nature of the charges, Haggerty denied bond in the case. A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30.
Straitiff is lodged in the Fayette County Prison.
